MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.89%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $393,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,910.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $220,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 828,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,923,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.