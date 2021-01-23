Metronome Price Reaches $1.89 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $31,309.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040696 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,716,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,382,501 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

