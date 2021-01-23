MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $8.80. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 70,598 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.