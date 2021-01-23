Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.