Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eastern Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

