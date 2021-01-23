Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 380,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 86,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.