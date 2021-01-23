Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.