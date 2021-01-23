Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.75

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.75 and traded as high as $23.35. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 21,486 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

