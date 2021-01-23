Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $3,769.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00006584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

