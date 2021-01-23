Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.98

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $35.50. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 492,856 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

