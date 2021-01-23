MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $390,980.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00033496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $115.07 million and $390,980.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00331175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003729 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01533285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,695,545 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

