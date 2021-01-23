MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Day

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, MINDOL has traded flat against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and $439,206.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00326590 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.01583569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.