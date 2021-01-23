Minereum Trading Up 4.7% This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Minereum has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $53.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,198,656 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

