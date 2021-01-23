MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $479,469.44 and $2.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,289.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.45 or 0.03888119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00434436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.01334776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00539181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00425510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00271468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023333 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

