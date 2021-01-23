Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.47. Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 21,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Get Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) alerts:

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) news, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 100,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,302. Insiders have purchased 170,000 shares of company stock worth $70,700 over the last quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.