Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $63.29 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00007881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,254,780 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

