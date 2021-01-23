Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 59.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and $5.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00007881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,254,780 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

