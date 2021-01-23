Mirrored Apple Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for about $147.46 or 0.00461990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $419,179.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,284 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

