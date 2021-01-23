Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,166.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $76,166.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.59 or 0.00057946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 210,351 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

