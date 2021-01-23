Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $24.69 or 0.00077408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $69,733.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 153,081 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

