Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $589.58 or 0.01830720 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $32,809.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 6,308 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.