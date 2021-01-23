Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,620.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $36.00 or 0.00112186 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $13,620.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 105,536 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

