Mithril Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.75 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $10.17 million and $3.75 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00370548 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

