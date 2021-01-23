Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.92

Shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.92 and traded as high as $42.80. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 394,398 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

