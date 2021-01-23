Mixin Achieves Market Cap of $81.53 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $153.67 or 0.00478176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and $5,580.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

