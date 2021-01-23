MktCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 39.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $21,557.36 and $65.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MktCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00271849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038978 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

