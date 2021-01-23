Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $40.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.36 million to $40.97 million. Model N posted sales of $38.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $171.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.80 million to $171.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $192.55 million, with estimates ranging from $191.01 million to $194.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

MODN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 59.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

