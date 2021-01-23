Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $217,991.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,857,701 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068,970 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

