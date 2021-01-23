Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Cap of $13.28 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $1.96 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

