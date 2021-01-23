Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

