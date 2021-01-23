MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $113.43 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00005403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $113.43 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.13 or 0.03882885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00429896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.01345433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00545411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00433817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00271155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023341 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.