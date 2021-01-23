Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

MONRF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Moncler has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

