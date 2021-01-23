MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

