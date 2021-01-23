Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Monero has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $137.89 or 0.00433641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,821,157 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

