Monkey Project (MONK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $58.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $34,385.67 and approximately $58.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,865,316 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

