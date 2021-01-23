Monolith Market Cap Reaches $14.50 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $7,233.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins.

The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

