Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 65.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 28,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

