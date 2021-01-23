Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MOG.B traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

