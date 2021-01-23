Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00433397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,394,690,569 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

