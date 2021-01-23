MoonSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $311.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00430232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,208,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,186,659 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

