More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,904.94 and approximately $87.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

