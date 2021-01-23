Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.49. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 68,700 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.