MovieBloc Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $1.74 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,007,119,603 coins. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

