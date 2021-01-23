mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $1.22 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.14 or 0.99899758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 36,133,428 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

