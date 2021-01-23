M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MTB opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
