M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

