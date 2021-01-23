Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE MTL opened at C$10.77 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.79.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

