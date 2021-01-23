Multiplier Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $4.35 million and $6,209.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

