Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $828.38

Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $828.38 and traded as high as $836.00. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) shares last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 148,149 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 828.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 778.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

