MVL Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

