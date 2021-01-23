Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $6,724.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 272.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,765,731,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.